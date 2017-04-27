Go ahead and get creative with those stuffed peppers

I love a stuffed and baked bell pepper, which is a Southern classic. Of course, it doesn’t have to be a bell pepper. Just about any pepper can be stuffed and baked to great effect.
There is a long list of ingredients with which you can stuff a pepper.
But in summertime there are so many fresh veggetables at the market, you can really use your imagination and make that stuffed pepper special.
Here are a few ideas for you to consider adding to the diced ham or pork, cheese and bread crumbs that are typically in that stuffing: fresh chopped tomatoes, any hot or mild pepper, greens that have been simmered in stock and drained, diced sweet potatoes, cubed apple or cubed pumpkin, and don’t forget to add a bit of textural contrast, such as pecans or walnuts. Combine the stuffing in a mixing bowl, overstuff the peppers, and bake at 350f until the pepper is tender.
