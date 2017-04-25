Tomato chutney is a great use for tomatoes, canned or fresh

One of my favorite things in the world is tomato chutney (we also call it chow-chow in the South).
It is typically made with canned whole tomatoes, but there is no reason you can’t use just-off-the-vine tomatoes.
It will take a bit longer, but the end result will have a wonderful fresh taste. Serve it over any beans, peas or other sautéed vegetable, such as squash.
Take whole tomatoes and blanch in boiling water to remove the skins, break them open and remove the seeds, but save as much of the juice as you can.
Chutney
2-3 cups whole tomatoes
1 cup sugar
2/3 cup vinegar
1 chopped red onion
4-6 whole cloves
1-2 chopped jalapeno peppers
Combine ingredients and simmer until thick, 30-45 minutes.
