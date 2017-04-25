Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

April 25, 2017 5:00 AM

Tomato chutney is a great use for tomatoes, canned or fresh

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

One of my favorite things in the world is tomato chutney (we also call it chow-chow in the South).

It is typically made with canned whole tomatoes, but there is no reason you can’t use just-off-the-vine tomatoes.

It will take a bit longer, but the end result will have a wonderful fresh taste. Serve it over any beans, peas or other sautéed vegetable, such as squash.

Take whole tomatoes and blanch in boiling water to remove the skins, break them open and remove the seeds, but save as much of the juice as you can.

Chutney

2-3 cups whole tomatoes

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup vinegar

1 chopped red onion

4-6 whole cloves

1-2 chopped jalapeno peppers

Combine ingredients and simmer until thick, 30-45 minutes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos