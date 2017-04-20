Coast Cooking

April 20, 2017 11:18 AM

Tomato sandwiches and Caprese salads are just around the corner

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Summertime is just around the corner and soon the farmers markets will be loaded with fresh vegetables, especially fat, ripe red tomatoes.

Nothing is more delicious than a still- warm, just-off-the-vine tomato. But all tomatoes are not equal.

One test will help you find the perfect tomato: Smell it.

No smell, no taste.

I love red, ripe tomatoes and think that a mayonnaise and tomato sandwich is one of the best uses of a fresh tomato, but a Caprese salad also is a top choice.

Simply slice to the same thickness tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese and garnish with fresh basil leaves. Douse with your best olive oil, and it is a wonderful summertime treat.

