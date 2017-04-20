Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

April 20, 2017 5:00 AM

Try making a fried catfish po-boy

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

As referenced in Wednesday’s blog post, catfish is versatile. Not only in how it can be cooked, but also in what can be served with it. I have already blogged about pairing it with cheese grits and roasted sweet potatoes, but here is another idea.

Why not serve fried catfish as a po-boy?

If you pair it with a sweet and vinegary coleslaw it is amazing. Use a good crusty French bread (my favorite comes from Henry’s Café and Bakery in D’Iberville), fish that is crisp, but not overcooked, and cole slaw.

You might want to serve wedges of lemon, as well — some people like citrus.

As with all fried foods, serve immediately. The shelf life of anything fried is measured in minutes.

Check out the from scratch cooking class my partner Kim Wilson and I are teaching Saturday at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center http://www.lmdc.org/adult-cooking-classes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos