April 19, 2017 5:00 AM

Catfish is versatile, affordable and delicious

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Catfish is versatile, inexpensive, and if treated with the respect it deserves, delicious.

It can be baked, sautéed or deep-fried, and if you know what you are doing, the results will be great. It also pairs well with a variety of side dishes.

My favorite side dish to accompany catfish is a medley of chopped sweet potatoes, a jalapeno pepper or two, a chopped bell pepper and 4-5 chopped cloves of garlic.

Put it all in a Ziploc bag, add a good dollop of olive oil, a pinch of salt and pepper and toss well.

Put the ingredients on a baking dish and bake at 400 f for 40 minutes. The catfish can be baked or sautéed. As always, serve at once.

By the way, do you want to learn how to make a great gumbo? Check out the from-scratch class Kim Wilson and I are teaching at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center on Saturday. http://www.lmdc.org/adult-cooking-classes

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

