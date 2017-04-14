Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

April 14, 2017 6:00 AM

Check out these places if you want a really good burger on the Coast

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Today is the last day in a week of blogging about a few of my favorite places to eat.

And today I am going to stir up a hornet’s nest, because I’m focusing on burger joints.

There are just too many good burger places to mention them all. Mugshots consistently is ranked the best burger in Mississippi, and for good reason.

Shaggy’s recently came up with a new burger that is great as well. In and Out Breakfast is good, so is the ole Biloxi Fillin Station, Patio 44, Bacchus and almost all of the new raised beach-side joints on the Coast are top-notch when it comes to burgers.

But I have to tell you, the all prime beef burger at Coast Seafood and Brew in Biloxi is almost unbeatable. If for no other reason than using the best beef available. It’s not cheap, but if you want the best, you have got to pay for it.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos