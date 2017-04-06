Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

April 06, 2017 6:35 PM

Try these authentic Mexican restaurants on the Coast

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week, I’m blogging about a few of my favorite places to eat and today I’m focusing on Mexican restaurants.

If you want authentic Mexican food I suggest La Nortena on Porter Avenue in Biloxi.

I have been going there for years, as do most of the chefs I know, and I love the food.

It is made from scratch, so expect to wait a bit, but man oh man, is it good.

Check out the Loco Burrito, house-made chorizo sausage, tamales (made only on Friday afternoons) and all of the tacos. Make sure to try the house-made salsas.

My other choice, and it features authentic, made-from-scratch food as well, is Cazadores on Pass Road in Biloxi. Try the Chile Relleno, Burrito California and make sure to check out the taco specials on Tuesday and Thursday (just $1). You also will love the salsa bar, all homemade, all made from scratch.

Although it isn’t Mexican, it’s Honduran. Check out pupuseria Dona Blanca in Gulfport.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos