Try these authentic Mexican restaurants on the Coast

This week, I’m blogging about a few of my favorite places to eat and today I’m focusing on Mexican restaurants.
If you want authentic Mexican food I suggest La Nortena on Porter Avenue in Biloxi.
I have been going there for years, as do most of the chefs I know, and I love the food.
It is made from scratch, so expect to wait a bit, but man oh man, is it good.
Check out the Loco Burrito, house-made chorizo sausage, tamales (made only on Friday afternoons) and all of the tacos. Make sure to try the house-made salsas.
My other choice, and it features authentic, made-from-scratch food as well, is Cazadores on Pass Road in Biloxi. Try the Chile Relleno, Burrito California and make sure to check out the taco specials on Tuesday and Thursday (just $1). You also will love the salsa bar, all homemade, all made from scratch.
Although it isn’t Mexican, it’s Honduran. Check out pupuseria Dona Blanca in Gulfport.
