These are a couple of my favorite po-boy places ont he Coast

This week, I’m blogging about a few of my favorite places to eat.
Today we’ll explore two of my favorite po-boy places.
The first is Bozo’s in Pascagoula, and if ever a restaurant was an institution, Bozo’s is. It recently went through a remodel, but the facelift seems not to have affected the food, and popularity in any way. Bozo’s also offers a fresh fish market. Check out the fried shrimp and oyster po-boys, beef and peppers, and debris po-boys. The boiled crawfish also are first-rate.
My other favorite po-boy joint, although I must admit I am coming to it late, is the Po-boy Express in Ocean Springs. The Floyd Po-boy is pretty good (roast beef, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese and bacon), the muffuletta is a serious contender, but the Steak Bomb, loaded with roast beef and gravy, and fried shrimp is excellent.
Many places serve good — even great po-boys — but the po-boy is the mainstay on the menu at these two joints.
