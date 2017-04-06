Coast Cooking

April 06, 2017 6:29 PM

These are a couple of my favorite po-boy places ont he Coast

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week, I’m blogging about a few of my favorite places to eat.

Today we’ll explore two of my favorite po-boy places.

The first is Bozo’s in Pascagoula, and if ever a restaurant was an institution, Bozo’s is. It recently went through a remodel, but the facelift seems not to have affected the food, and popularity in any way. Bozo’s also offers a fresh fish market. Check out the fried shrimp and oyster po-boys, beef and peppers, and debris po-boys. The boiled crawfish also are first-rate.

My other favorite po-boy joint, although I must admit I am coming to it late, is the Po-boy Express in Ocean Springs. The Floyd Po-boy is pretty good (roast beef, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese and bacon), the muffuletta is a serious contender, but the Steak Bomb, loaded with roast beef and gravy, and fried shrimp is excellent.

Many places serve good — even great po-boys — but the po-boy is the mainstay on the menu at these two joints.

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos