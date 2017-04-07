Coast Cooking

Fried rice with a few leaves of romaine lettuce is a great treat

By Julian Brunt

Today is the last day in a week I’ve devoted to bloggin about about rice.

Today we’ll focus on another fried rice dish, but one that is a bit more healthy than what you might be used to.

Again, what we put in this dish can be mostly leftovers, and I suggest ham, peas, onions and carrots, which is my favorite combination, but just before it is done, add a few leaves of torn by hand romaine lettuce.

Note the trick is in not overcooking the lettuce. Just add ¼ cup water, quickly put the lid on and steam for about 1 minute. Take the lid off and toss until the excess moisture is gone. Serve at once.

