Fried rice with a few leaves of romaine lettuce is a great treat

Today is the last day in a week I’ve devoted to bloggin about about rice.
Today we’ll focus on another fried rice dish, but one that is a bit more healthy than what you might be used to.
Again, what we put in this dish can be mostly leftovers, and I suggest ham, peas, onions and carrots, which is my favorite combination, but just before it is done, add a few leaves of torn by hand romaine lettuce.
Note the trick is in not overcooking the lettuce. Just add ¼ cup water, quickly put the lid on and steam for about 1 minute. Take the lid off and toss until the excess moisture is gone. Serve at once.
Comments