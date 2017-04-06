Try shrimp and rice grits for a change of pace

This week, I’m blogging about rice. Who knows how many verities of rice there are, but we most often see long grain, short grain and brown rice.
Try shrimp and rice grits for a delightful change. Start by seasoning some large shrimp in Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, then cook over high heat for 1 minute, remove and set aside. In the same pan, but don’t dare wipe the pan clean. Then sauté chopped onions, bell pepper and a jalapeno pepper in oil, season with red pepper flakes, for 5 minutes and add a sweet red chopped tomato if you like. Toss for 2-3 minutes then add the cooked shrimp. Cook the rice grits according to the package directions, plate the rice then top with the shrimp mixture and serve at once.
Checck out my from-scratch cooking class at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport, using locally sourced ingredients and cooking sous vide. Check it out.
