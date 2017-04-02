Stir-fry is simple; just add leftovers to the rice

I plan to blog this week about simple rice dishes that can be healthy as well as delicious and often can be made with whatever leftovers you might have in the refrigerator.
A word about the rice first: the rice you buy in most grocery stores is a combination of rice varieties.
Rice farmers most often sell to a big silo, where all the rice of a basic category, such as long grain white rice, will be mixed together.
There is, however, another option. My favorite rice is Delta Blues Rice, which is grown just outside of Ruleville in the heart of the Mississippi Delta.
The last time I looked, Rouses sold white rice, brown rice and white and brown rice grits from Delta Blues Rice.
The simplest thing you can do with rice is to make a stir fry. Chop onions, celery, bell peppers, a hot pepper or two and a carrot, add whatever protein you might have as a left over, chicken, turkey, shrimp pork or beef. Steam the rice separately (1 cup rice, 2 cups liquid, for 20 minutes’ lid on). Get a wok really hot, add 1/3 cup oil and give it a swirl. Add all the vegetables and wok for 3-4 minutes, add the meat, season with salt and pepper, then add the rice. Add more oil if necessary. You want to toast the rice, but the vegetables should still be crunchy.
By the way, I am teaching a from-scratch cooking class at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport, using locally sourced ingredients and cooking sous vide. Check it out.
