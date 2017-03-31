Philly cheese po-boy is a great idea, even if it isn’t a local creation

You’ve got to be a fanatic to spend a whole week blogging about about just one food subject, in this case, po-boys, but I admit that the food and restaurant world is where I live, and do so most willingly.
I spent years doing things I really did not want to do, but almost 10 years ago the Sun Herald gave me a chance to be a food writer, and I went for it.
It was pretty hardscrabble those first few years, but it has paid off handsomely today. It’s not unusual for me to be in five or more restaurants a week, and most of the time it’s in the kitchen, talking to and photographing chefs at work. It makes my heart go pitter patter.
So, back to today’s po-boy: the Philly cheese po-boy is not that common, but when you encounter one that is well-made, it is a thing of glory. Tender roast beef, rich gravy, roasted peppers and cheese? Man, you’ve got to be kidding me, what a glorious idea.
