A cheeseburger po-boy is twice as good as one or the other

Sometimes I want a cheeseburger, but sure would like a po-boy, so I was pleased to discover the cheeseburger po-boy.
I love the sort of innovative spirt that you encounter in American restaurants.
Combining things that normally would not go together, using different techniques, puts our food culture in a class of its own in he world.
I was once served deep fried black-eyed peas and a cold beer at a place called the Blue Canoe in Tupelo. See what I mean?
There is a time and a place for everything, and every once in a while nothing will do but a cheese burger po-boy, dressed of course.
