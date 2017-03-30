Coast Cooking

March 30, 2017 5:00 AM

A cheeseburger po-boy is twice as good as one or the other

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Specail to the Sun Herald

Sometimes I want a cheeseburger, but sure would like a po-boy, so I was pleased to discover the cheeseburger po-boy.

I love the sort of innovative spirt that you encounter in American restaurants.

Combining things that normally would not go together, using different techniques, puts our food culture in a class of its own in he world.

I was once served deep fried black-eyed peas and a cold beer at a place called the Blue Canoe in Tupelo. See what I mean?

There is a time and a place for everything, and every once in a while nothing will do but a cheese burger po-boy, dressed of course.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos