Roast beef po-boy, anyone? Be prepared for a mess, but it’s worth it

I love a good roast beef po-boy, but it has to be homemade.
Most people can take one bite and tell whether it came from one of the big shippers or not.
I don’t understand why anyone would not make them in-house. It takes a few hours to roast the beef, but you only have to check on it every once in a while.
A good roast beef po-boy also has to be dressed, and I usually ask for extra mayonnaise. It makes it that much more messy, but what the heck? Before you order this po-boy be aware that the chances of getting some on your shirt are high.
The roast beef po-boy has a cousin in the Italian beef sandwich, which is a good sandwich that hails from the Italian communities on the East Coast. The bread is a little different and it is often served garnished with roasted peppers, which is a great idea.
If I had to stare these two sandwiches in the eye, however, I think you know which one I’d go after. Pass the paper towels, please.
