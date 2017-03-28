Ever tried a Vancleave Secial po-boy? Here’s your chance

This week I’m returning to a favorite topic and blogging about the po-boys.
They are as lovely a sandwich as can be found, and when loaded with fresh seafood they are sublime.
A crabmeat po-boy, which many people say originated at Rossetti’s Restaurant in Biloxi, may not be the most popular po-boy, but it might be the most storied.
As the story goes, a guy from Vancleave came into Rossetti’s and asked for a crab cake with cheese on a bagette for a quick po-boy take out.
The owner of Rossetti’s referred to the sandwich as the Vancleave Special in honor of town customer’s hometown.
Today’s menus just call them crab meat po-boys.
If you can find a good one, the crab meat is the main attraction, not bread filling that acts as a binder.
I like them just a bit spicy, so if there is a shake or two of red pepper flakes, it is fine by me. As is the case with all po-boys, this one is best served with a bottle of cold Barq’s root beer.
