Coast Cooking

March 27, 2017 6:03 AM

Nothing says Coast like a good po-boy

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week we are going down a path we have ventured down before: the world of po-boys. I don’t mind revisiting topics we have talked about before, if they are still relevant to the Coast’s culinary scene, and I can’t think of anything more front and center than the po-boy.

I am not sure I can think of a local restaurant that doesn’t have po-boys on the menu, except fine dining and ethnically diverse places, like a sushi restaurant. I can think of few other foods that are that popular. Of course you all know the story most often told of how this sandwich came about, but whether you believe it or not, we can still be pretty sure its origins are in New Orleans, and that city’s French connections.

If you have been to France you know that those cunning French folks are great lovers of putting good things to eat into a sliced open crusty baguette, so it makes sense that they continued to do the same thing here, but using locally popular ingredients.

I think it can be declared hands down that the most popular po-boy is a fully dressed fried shrimp po-boy. You may argue about what size the shrimp should be, or if it has to be pressed or not, but most folks think of this magnificent sandwich when they think of po-boys.

Related content

Coast Cooking

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

View more video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos