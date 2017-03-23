Coast Cooking

March 23, 2017 5:00 AM

Fish tacos are becoming a staple of beachside restaurants on the Coast

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Our Hispanic friends have been putting a huge variety of good things to eat in a corn or flour tortilla for ages.

Somehow, Americans agreed that ground beef was the best of the lot, but, thank goodness, that silly idea is fading away.

I have been known to eat with gusto a tortilla filled with collard greens and a good dollop of Valentina Hot Sauce, but I have to admit, when well-cooked a shrimp or fish taco is pretty hard to beat.

It does need a condiment or two, maybe diced tomato and green onion, and a splash of olive oil is a good thing as well, but don’t cover up the delicate flavor of fresh shrimp or fish with an overpowering sauce.

Fish and shrimp tacos might be a relatively new addition to local bar food or snacks, but you’d be hard-pressed to find one of the new, raised beachside places that does not feature them prominently on the menu.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

