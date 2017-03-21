Smoked Tuna dip is an old Coast tradition found in many local bars

This week, I’m blogging about bar food, or what could perhaps more politely be described as Mississippi tapas.
There are scores of interesting bars on the Coast, perhaps the majority associated with a good restaurant.
Check out the bars at BR Prime, Thirty-Two, Charred, Whiskey Prime Steak House in Pass Christian and many other up-scale restaurants. You might be surprised at what you find.
But there is a Gulf Coast tradition that is perhaps more often found in “local” hangouts, and if you have never tried smoked tuna dip, you are in for a surprise. It may not sound appetizing, but when well-made, you won’t be able to get enough.
I am not sure where the popular version of smoked tuna dip comes from, but you can find it all along the Gulf Coast.
The idea of smoking fish to preserve it, however, is ages old. What you most often find today is a combination of tuna, cream cheese, spices and a source of smoke. When made with fresh tuna, and made with care, I love it.
