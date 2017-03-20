Coast Cooking

March 20, 2017 5:00 AM

Chicken wings are king of the Coast’s bar foods

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week I will blog about about some classic bar foods that are popular on the Gulf Coast.

Being a tourist destination, we have a growing bar and restaurant scene, and the bars vary from some pretty classy places, to a few you might describe as “dive bars,” and I mean that in an endearing way.

It’s not much of a stretch to compare bar food to Spanish tapas, at least in concept. It is most often hand portable, although not always. Smaller portions prevail, and it seems there is a propensity in this category of food to be pretty spicy.

Chicken wings, in all their varied guises, just might be at the top of the list. If you doubt it, try getting into Murky Waters in Ocean Springs on wing night.

It often is standing-room only. Wings are good barbecued, but are just as good straight up baked after aggressively seasoning with Tony Cachere’s or another seasoning. They also are good curried, anointed with lemon pepper, spicy hot sauce or just about anything else. Pair them with your favorite craft beer and you have a lovely match.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

