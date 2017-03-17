Coast Cooking

March 17, 2017 5:00 AM

Lobster macaroni and cheese, Mmm! Mmm!

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

I am almost embarrassed at how decadent this recipe is.

Lobster macaroni and cheese is a wonder, but even if you can’t get your hands on the lobster, it is still pretty darn good when made with Royal Reds (a deep-water shrimp).

I’ve had this at Thirty-Two, the fine dining restaurant at the IP Casino and Resort, and it is crazy good.

I think most of you understand the basics of making macaroni and cheese.

Start by making a béchamel sauce with flour and milk, add Gruyere cheese, a little extra sharp cheddar cheese, a pinch of nutmeg and the cooked pasta. The lobster or shrimp should be precooked, of course. Brown some panko breadcrumbs in butter. Combine the lobster or shrimp with the macaroni and cheese, top with the breadcrumbs and run into a hot oven for a few minutes. Serve with a good dry white wine. Be prepared to be seriously wowed.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

