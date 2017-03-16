Filet of fish cooked in butter pairs well with pasta

I am blogging this week about seafood and pasta pairings you can consider for your Lenten menus, and I can think of no better excuse to head to a local seafood shop for the freshest seafood. Today I’m offering up something really simple: cook a filet of fresh fish (any fish will do, just make sure it was locally caught and fresh) in butter, with a few herbs and serve it with a hearty pasta, such as ziti.
Cook the pasta according to package directions, being careful not to overcook it. Season the fish with salt and pepper, melt butter in a pan and cook the fish until it is flaky (if you do it right, the butter will turn a golden brown and have a nutty fragrance). Add a small bunch of chopped basil, plate the pasta, top with the fish and pour the brown butter on top. If you want to go one step further, add sliced almonds to the butter.
