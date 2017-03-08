Pair pasta and clams for a lovely Italian dish

It wasn’t long ago that if you were in the mood for clams, you’d have to make do with those that came out of a can.
Modern transportation and consumer demand has changed all of that and in many better-quality grocery stores you can find live clams happily waiting on ice for you.
This is an absolutely delicious recipe, as long as you use the best quality ingredients. And it is simple.
Melt a little butter in a sauté pan, add some finely diced garlic and cook for just a minute or two. Add a full glass of a good, dry white wine (a Vouvray would be my first choice), a small bunch of chopped parsley and a pinch of red pepper flakes.
Turn the heat up, and when it is bubbling away, add the clams, quickly place the lid on the pan, and give it a shake every once in a while. Give it a peek now and again, and when the clams have opened, it is ready. Any clams that do not open should be discarded. Serve with any long pasta, cooked to package directions (al dente of course) and serve with the same wine you cooked with. If the sauce needs thickening, add cold butter.
