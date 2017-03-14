Coast Cooking

Try scallops and buttered pasta

By Julian Brunt

This week I’m blogging about seafood and pasta dishes for you to consider for your Lenten menu.

Scallops may not be a local seafood, but if you know how to cook them properly, I can think of no seafood that is more delicious. You can buy them fresh at some of the seafood houses.

Most often they come in a large quantity, such as a gallon, so you might want to get together with a few friends and split them.

A simple buttered pasta will do nicely with scallops.

Don’t overcook the pasta, and don’t overdo the butter. A little goes a long way. But the real trick to this dish is searing the scallops. The best job is going to be done on a commercial stove. The average home stove develops less than 10K BTUs, a good commercial stove will do twice or three times that. Get a sauté pan screaming hot, take your time, carefully add a little oil (be cautions of flair ups). Place a few scallops in the pan, don’t over crowed it and sear for a few minutes, just until the scallops are well browned. Ideally, scallops are served a bit rare as overcooking ruins the flavor and texture. Finish in a little butter if you like, combine with pasta and serve at once.

