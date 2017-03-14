Try scallops and buttered pasta

This week I’m blogging about seafood and pasta dishes for you to consider for your Lenten menu.
Scallops may not be a local seafood, but if you know how to cook them properly, I can think of no seafood that is more delicious. You can buy them fresh at some of the seafood houses.
Most often they come in a large quantity, such as a gallon, so you might want to get together with a few friends and split them.
A simple buttered pasta will do nicely with scallops.
Don’t overcook the pasta, and don’t overdo the butter. A little goes a long way. But the real trick to this dish is searing the scallops. The best job is going to be done on a commercial stove. The average home stove develops less than 10K BTUs, a good commercial stove will do twice or three times that. Get a sauté pan screaming hot, take your time, carefully add a little oil (be cautions of flair ups). Place a few scallops in the pan, don’t over crowed it and sear for a few minutes, just until the scallops are well browned. Ideally, scallops are served a bit rare as overcooking ruins the flavor and texture. Finish in a little butter if you like, combine with pasta and serve at once.
