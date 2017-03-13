Coast Cooking

March 13, 2017 5:00 AM

Here’s how to make a great shrimp boat spaghetti

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Lent is still in full swing, so I thought this week we might combine two of my favorite foods to consider for your Lenten menu: pasta and seafood.

If you are from the Coast and of a certain age, you might recall shrimp boat spaghetti, a dish that was once popular and often served by fishermen.

It required you to have only tomatoes and pasta and a few shrimp from the day’s catch.

Season well and you had a filling and inexpensive dish to feed to crew or family at home.

Here are a few suggestions that might make the combination a bit better. Use a hefty pasta, like rigatoni, and be sure not to overcook it. The pasta should be “toothsome,” to be at its best.

Use large shrimp that you have peeled yourself. I have been told that machine-peeled shrimp are not quite as flavorful, but I’ll leave that decision to you. If you are going to use tomatoes, use only tomatoes that smell intensely of tomato — no smell, no flavor. Often the cherry tomatoes seem to be the best.

Don’t overcook the shrimp either. Dance them around in a hot skillet for less than 2 minutes. If you want to add a little cream at the end, do so, but do so sparingly. Finally, don’t forget the red pepper flakes.

Related content

Coast Cooking

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

View more video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos