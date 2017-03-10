Lamb is a powerful meat and demands a wine that is its equal

The last pairing that Harry Hall, the Somm at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino, suggested, is a powerful combination.
“With lamb, I always go with a heavy red,” said Hall, and it would be hard to think of a domesticated meat that is stronger than lamb, but the shiraz Hall suggested will stand up to the lamb with ease.
The shiraz was a good choice, but Hall said a Merlot or big Cabernet would also work, just avoid a wine with tannins, as they will intensify the flavors of the lamb, and most people, other than the true aficionado of lamb, will think it too strong.
Interestingly, most of the wines Hall suggested this week are locally available and retail for less than $25.
In fact, the rosé we talked about sells for less than $15. And is a new favorite of mine. Wine does not have to be expensive to be good. A good wine, paired well with an interesting food is a grand experience and once you began to understand the basics, a new door will open for you in your culinary world.
Suggested Menu and Wine Pairing
Pistachio Crusted Colorado Rack of Lamb
Roasted L.A. Heirloom Carrots, Asparagus
Fingerling Potatoes, Lamb Glace
Shinas Estate, The Guilty, Shiraz, Victoria, Australia 2014
Comments