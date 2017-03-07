Coast Cooking

March 7, 2017 5:00 AM

Try this wine paring from an expert: Salmon and a Rosé

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Harry Hall is the somm (sommelier to those not in the biz) at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.

I had the good fortune to sit and talk to him recently about the wonderful world of food and wine pairings.

It is a complicated world, but Hall was kind enough to offer a few simplified suggestions that just might make pairing a bit easier for you.

When you think of fish, you most often think of white wine, but it doesn’t have to be.

In this pairing, Hall matched a seared filet of salmon with a rosé from Washington State. Rosé, you might ask?

This delicious wine got a bad rap in the country when rosé were most often oversweet, and poorly made.

This rosé had bright red fruits, strawberry and cranberry and was a perfect accompaniment to the fatty, seared fish. Again, the acidity of the wine cuts the richness of the salmon.

But let’s back up just a bit. What’s the big deal about pairing wine and food? If you have never had someone in the know pair food and wine for you, you just might be surprised at the difference it can make.

Well paired, the food and the wine hold hands and become much more than they were alone.

Suggested Menu and Wine Pairing

Seared Faroes Island Salmon

Saffron Infused Potatoes, Chantrelle Mushrooms,

Baby Spinach, Bing Cherrys, Fennel Apple Slaw

Vino, Sangiovese Rosé, Washington State 2016

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots.

