Wine pairings suggested by an expert

Recently I sat down with my friend, Harry Hall, the sommelier at the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort, and we talked wine and food pairings.
Hall has an amazing palate and an almost encyclopedic knowledge of the wine and spirts world.
But he has some amazingly simple suggestions for pairing foods and wine.
All this week I will blog about that conversation and I will share with you a few of his suggestions.
The basics are easy, red wine, red meat; white wine, white meat and seafood.
But there are a few other rules that you might find interesting.
A rich dish such as foie gras, is wonderful when served with a sweet dessert wine, such as a sauterne.
The foie gras is buttery and fat and the contrast of the sweet wine, that also has nice acidity, is wonderful.
Foie gras and sauterne is a classic pairing that you’ve just got to try.
Suggested Menu and Wine Pairing
Seared Hudson Valley Foie Gras
Local Blueberry Compote
Gruyere Emulsion
Château Doisy-Vedrines, Sauternes, France 2001
