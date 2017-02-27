Fried eggplant and shrimp is a Lenten delight

This week, I’m blogging about meat-free recipes for Lent.
I recently had deep-fried eggplant, topped with shrimp and a remoulade sauce and it was terrific.
The recipe is simple, too, and if you go easy on the sauce, it also is healthy.
Slice the eggplant, then stack and place a weight on top to extract some of the moisture. Dip in a seasoned egg wash, then in Panko breadcrumbs and fry crispy brown.
Sauté large shrimp in olive oil, seasoned with Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning for just 1 to 2 minutes. Make your best remoulade sauce (mayonnaise, chili sauce, mustard, olive oil, hot sauce, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce), toss the shrimp in them. Plate the still-warm eggplant, add the shrimp and a scant amount of sauce. Serve at once.
Comments