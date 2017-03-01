Try these tasty Lenten-inspired recipes

Lent is upon us, a time of reflection and moderation.
Many people will give up something to show sacrifice and dedication, whether it be meat, a personal habit or some change in lifestyle.
Even if your religious persuasion doesn’t require such sacrifice in the Lenten season between Ash Wednesday and Easter, it’s not a bad idea to go vegetarian, if only for a while.
Health experts tell us that as a nation we eat too much meat, so today I’m sharing a few healthy foods that you might enjoy this Lenten season.
Seafood
Seafood comes to mind as a go-to choice, and considering where we live, it is a good, healthy and affordable option.
Consider shrimp and pasta, what the folks on Point Cadet used to call Shrimp Boat Spaghetti.
It’s a simple red sauce, pasta and sautéed shrimp. Nothing could be more simple or more delicious.
Another great choice, served far more often in Europe than in the United States, is a whole baked fish. Simply stuff the cavity with herbs, add a little garlic if you like, season and drizzle lots of olive oil before putting into a 350 f oven until the fish is flakey.
Another great seafood idea is crab cakes — just remember it is about the crab, not the filling.
Combine lump crab, finely diced onion and celery, a little lemon juice, mayonnaise and panko bread crumbs. Form into patties and cook in butter. Wow!
But what if you want to go meatless completely, no pork, beef, chicken or seafood?
Check out the recipes included here for a few ideas to consider.
Pasta and red sauce
Remember that a pasta dish is about the pasta, it is not a soup in which pasta swims. Also remember to buy Parmesan Reggiano and grate it yourself as needed. Pre-grated can be dried out.
1 pound imported Italian pasta, linguine or fettuccine
1 small diced red onion
2-3 cloves chopped garlic
2 cups rough chopped fresh red tomato
Small bunch julienned basil leaves
1 cup red wine
Black pepper, sea salt and red pepper flakes
Olive oil
Lots of freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano
Make the pasta according to package directions (minus 2 minutes of cooking time), being generous with the course sea salt. The water pasta is cooked in should taste as salty as the sea. Please do not overcook it. Drain, toss in good quality olive oil, toss and set aside. Sauté the onion in olive oil, seasoned generously, and cook for 10 minutes over a low flame. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes longer. Add the tomatoes and wine and cook for 10 minutes. Taste and re-season as necessary. Add the basil and then add the pasta back into the sauce. Turn the heat up and finish cooking the pasta in the bubbling hot sauce. Serve with lots of Parmesan Reggiano.
Pasta spinach
This is another very simple recipe that is delicious, quick and healthy.
1 pound best quality pasta
1 bunch spinach
Olive oil
Red pepper flakes and salt
Parmesan Reggiano or Romano
Prepare the pasta according to the package directions (please see note above about salt), drain, add olive oil, toss and set aside. Bring 2 cups of salted water to boil, add the spinach and cook until just wilted, remove and drain at once. Season the spinach to your taste, toss in the pasta, add more olive oil if you like, and garnish with your choice of cheese.
Caprese salad
This is a very simple salad, but the results depend completely on the quality of the ingredients.
Red ripe tomatoes that smell like tomatoes
Fresh mozzarella, Italian buffalo if possible (Mozzarella di Bufala)
Fresh from your garden basil
Olive oil
Sea salt
Slice the tomatoes, but not too thin. Slice the mozzarella the same thickness, julienne the basil as a garnish. Drizzle with the best olive oil you can get your hands on and finish with a little salt. Serve slightly chilled.
