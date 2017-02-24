Coast Cooking

February 24, 2017 12:00 AM

Hoppen Johns fits the bill for a quick, inexpensive and delicious one-pot meal

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Today is the last day of a week I’ve blogged about simple one-pot dishes perfect for a Mardi Gras gathering.

Hoppen Johns may not be a Gulf South recipe. It originated in the Carolina Low Country, but it fits the bill for a quick, inexpensive and delicious one pot meal for a large gathering.

Sauté smoked ham in a little oil, add an onion and a bell pepper and cook for 5 minutes. Season with black pepper and salt. Steam 1 cup rice in two cups of chicken stock for 20 minutes. Add dried black eyed peas to the vegetables and cover by 1 inch with chicken stock, simmer lid on until the BEPs are tender. Add the rice, combine and serve with Valentina Hot Sauce.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos