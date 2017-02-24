Hoppen Johns fits the bill for a quick, inexpensive and delicious one-pot meal

Today is the last day of a week I’ve blogged about simple one-pot dishes perfect for a Mardi Gras gathering.
Hoppen Johns may not be a Gulf South recipe. It originated in the Carolina Low Country, but it fits the bill for a quick, inexpensive and delicious one pot meal for a large gathering.
Sauté smoked ham in a little oil, add an onion and a bell pepper and cook for 5 minutes. Season with black pepper and salt. Steam 1 cup rice in two cups of chicken stock for 20 minutes. Add dried black eyed peas to the vegetables and cover by 1 inch with chicken stock, simmer lid on until the BEPs are tender. Add the rice, combine and serve with Valentina Hot Sauce.
Comments