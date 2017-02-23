White beans and sausage is a great one-pot choice

This week, I’m blogging about one-pot recipes that would be a good choice for a Mardi Gras gathering.
I love white beans (cannellini beans) and sausage, with a good hint of rosemary, and if you add rice, it becomes a super hearty and delicious one-pot recipe.
If you absolutely have to cheat, you can use canned beans that have been rinsed off, just don’t overcooked the beans.
Sauté the sausage in oil until well browned, remove and set aside. Sauté an onion and ½ cup chopped carrot, with a little freshly ground black pepper, in oil for 5 minutes. Add freshly chopped rosemary and garlic and cook 2 minutes longer. Add the dried beans, cover with chicken stock, lid on, and simmer slowly until the beans are done (check the level of liquid and ad more as necessary). About 10 minutes before you think the beans will be tender, add the sausage. Combine with cooked rice and serve at once.
