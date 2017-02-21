Coast Cooking

February 21, 2017 5:00 AM

Pasta and greens is a delicious and easy dish

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week, I’m blogging about simple foods to make for your friends for a Mardi Gras party.

These recipes are simple, and if you follow the directions carefully, are foolproof.

One of my favorite combinations is pasta and collard or turnip greens. It’s a good combination and if you finish it with a dusting of Parmesan Reggiano it is delightful and hearty.

Buy an imported Italian dried pasta; linguini would be a good choice. Prepare according to package directions, just be sure to use twice as much salt in the water as you think necessary, really. Do not overcook the pasta.

Add 1/2 cup of chopped, smoked ham to 2-3 cups of home-made chicken stock, season with red pepper flakes and simmer for 15 minutes. Stem the greens and add them to the stock, simmer until tender, 15 minute or so. Drain the greens, toss with the pasta and garnish with lots of Parmesan Reggiano. Serve at once.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

