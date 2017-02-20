One-pot meals to please your mardi gras revellers

Mardi Gras is fast-approaching and if you are having friends over, you may be stressing about what to make for them to eat.
It should be hearty, not too expensive and delicious, right? Never fear, all this week, I plan to blog about recipes that fit the bill.
They will all be one-pot recipe ideas, and all, I promise, delicious.
One of my favorite stews is made with roasted chicken, a few vegetables and collard greens. It may sound like an odd combination, but it is seriously good.
Stuff a whole chicken with as much garlic as you can get into the cavity, season the outside with lots of Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning and bake at 350 f for 40 minutes. Turn the heat up to 500 f. and cook 10-15 minutes more. Remove from the oven, and allow to cool. Take the meat off the bone and reserve. Add the bones, a quartered onion and 2-3 sliced carrots to a large stock pot, cover with water and season with salt and red pepper flakes. Simmer for 45 minutes. Strain and discard the solids. Chop 1/2 cup of carrots and 1 whole chopped onion, add to the stock and simmer for 5-10 minutes. Stem the greens, and add to the simmering stock, cook until tender. Add the chicken meat, taste and re-season as necessary. Serve piping hot.
