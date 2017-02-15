Coast Cooking

Take your pick of Latino restaurants on the Coast

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

In the past 10 years or so the number of Latino restaurants on the Coast has exploded.

You can choose a taco shop, a pupuseria (if you are lucky), a Tex-Mex place and a few Mexican places that strive to be regionally authentic.

Pupuseria Doña Blanca, 14451 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport; Cazadores 1635 Pass Road, Biloxi; and La Nortena, 224 Porter Ave., Biloxi, are favorites of mine.

Look for authentic food, which means some things you might not recognize, a total lack of American-style sour cream and cheeses that you might not be familiar with. The one commonality you will find is absolutely delicious, hearty and satisfying food.

At La Nortena you will find a burrito on the menu called Burrito Loco, or crazy burrito, and it is not only crazy delicious, it also is crazy big. One of those mighty burritos will feed two people. Check it out.

Take a tour of Hispanic and Caribbean food

The Festiva Hispana de Pascagoula brought cooks from the Caribbean, Central and South America for a day of food. Here is a small sampling of the dishes that celebrated numerous food cultures.

John Fitzhugh Sun Herald
 

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

