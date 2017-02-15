Take your pick of Latino restaurants on the Coast

In the past 10 years or so the number of Latino restaurants on the Coast has exploded.
You can choose a taco shop, a pupuseria (if you are lucky), a Tex-Mex place and a few Mexican places that strive to be regionally authentic.
Pupuseria Doña Blanca, 14451 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport; Cazadores 1635 Pass Road, Biloxi; and La Nortena, 224 Porter Ave., Biloxi, are favorites of mine.
Look for authentic food, which means some things you might not recognize, a total lack of American-style sour cream and cheeses that you might not be familiar with. The one commonality you will find is absolutely delicious, hearty and satisfying food.
At La Nortena you will find a burrito on the menu called Burrito Loco, or crazy burrito, and it is not only crazy delicious, it also is crazy big. One of those mighty burritos will feed two people. Check it out.
