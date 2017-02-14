Craving Italian food? The Coast has several options from which to choose

There are a few good Italian places on the Coast, and Stalla, at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, is one of my favorites, but Sicilian II 1670 Pass Road, Biloxi, is another great pick.
If you go further afield, you’ll find Cannella 1113 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis, and it is as authentic an Italian place as you will find.
There is a lot from which to choose on Cannella’s menu and everything offered is made from scratch.
The pasta dishes are extremely good, and the stuffed pastas, such as the cannelloni, is homemade and even better. The other shapes, such as rigatoni or linguini are manufactured, but they are best-quality Italian imports.
One of my favorites is pasta al forno, which translates into nothing more than baked pasta. It is hearty, delicious and as good a comfort food as you will ever find. Make sure to use lots of Parmesan Reggiano once it hits the table.
