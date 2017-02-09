Coast Cooking

Turnip greens and pasta make a delicious pairing

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week, I am blogging about a few of my favorite, but simple to prepare, recipes.

Turnip or collard greens are simple to make, once you come to terms with the fact they need to be cooked in a smoky pork stock.

Pasta is cooked in salty water, and if you have used a best-quality Italian-imported pasta, what could be more delicious and simple? Combine the two, and wow.

Buy a package of bone-in smoked pork chops, dice and sauté in olive oil (including the bones). Add a clove or two or chopped garlic if you like, and a big pinch of red pepper flakes. When the ham is browned, add 3-4 cups of water and simmer for 30 minutes. Stem the greens and add to the stock, cook until tender.

Make pasta according to package directions, but, please, do not overcook. Al dente is perfect, it should be toothsome, know what I mean? Drain the pasta, add olive oil, toss in the greens (remove the bones now), and garnish with all the real deal Parmesan Reggiano you can afford.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

