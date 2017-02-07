One of my favorite recipes is roasted chicken

This week, I am blogging about a few simple and delicious recipes I love to make.
Nothing is as simple as roasting a chicken, but there are a few suggestions I’d like to make.
First, pick a fryer, not a large broiler or roaster. They cook a bit quicker and I think for a reason I can’t fathom, they taste better.
Almost any herb will do to stuff a chicken but fresh is almost always better: basil, rosemary even cilantro will do.
Also consider a whole head of garlic, simply cut in half, you don’t have to remove the skin. Another technique you might consider is stuffing herbs between the skin and breast.
It is easily separated with your fingers, and not only does it taste good, it can be visually appealing.
You don’t have to truss a chicken, but it helps. A quick way to close up a chicken is to tie the legs together with a piece of string; it is not as good as a classical truss, but it works.
Do not forget to season your chicken aggressively. Freshly ground black pepper and Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning are my favorites.
Preheat the oven to as close to 500 f as you can. Roast the chicken for 10-12 minutes, then reduce the heat to 350 f, keep the door open for a bit so the oven cools down quickly, then finish roasting for 45 minutes. It is done when you prick the thickest part of the thigh with a sharp knife, and the liquid will run clear.
