Try this red sauce at home, it is one of my favorite recipes

This week I plan to blog about a few of my favorite recipes.
It is a random list, and if you take anything away from these ramblings, it may be more about technique than anything else.
For most of my life, I have loved a hearty red tomato sauce. Over the years it has changed substantially, sometimes made with pork or beef or a combination of the two, but recently I have been making it with Rouses house made Italian sausage.
Sauté onions, bell peppers and celery in lots of olive oil and at least two big pinches of red pepper flakes.
Take your time, at least 20 minutes, over medium low heat. Next add at least half a bottle of good red wine, reduce by half, then add two large cans of imported Italian whole tomatoes.
Simmer the sausages in beer until done, add the leftover beer to the sauce, slice the sausages, brown in extra virgin olive oil, then add to the sauce. If you have the heal of a Parmesan add it as well. Simmer until nice and thick. It is better the next day. Serve with best-quality pasta or garlic bread.
