BR Prime is over the top in Coast casino culinary offerings

This week I’m blogging about a few of the exceptional dining options the Coast casinos offer.
Yes, some of them can be pricey, but you can order an appetizer or two and a glass of wine and get a great meal at an affordable price.
BR Prime is the fine-dining restaurant at the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort, and there you can find culinary wonders you won’t find anywhere else.
Chef Jason Carlisle is a master of his trade, and it shows in dishes like Crispy Chicken Liver Crostini’s and Stonington Mane Diver Scallops, but his Bone Marrow Escargot, pictured here, is just over the top. Not only is it a brilliant pairing, it also is stunningly delicious.
BR Prime is as beautiful a restaurant as you will find, and the service there is world class.
