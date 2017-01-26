Coast Cooking

January 26, 2017

BR Prime is over the top in Coast casino culinary offerings

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week I’m blogging about a few of the exceptional dining options the Coast casinos offer.

Yes, some of them can be pricey, but you can order an appetizer or two and a glass of wine and get a great meal at an affordable price.

BR Prime is the fine-dining restaurant at the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort, and there you can find culinary wonders you won’t find anywhere else.

Chef Jason Carlisle is a master of his trade, and it shows in dishes like Crispy Chicken Liver Crostini’s and Stonington Mane Diver Scallops, but his Bone Marrow Escargot, pictured here, is just over the top. Not only is it a brilliant pairing, it also is stunningly delicious.

BR Prime is as beautiful a restaurant as you will find, and the service there is world class.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

