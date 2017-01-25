Coast Cooking

January 25, 2017 5:00 AM

Mignon’s at Palace Casino is among the best

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week I’m blogging about the dining options the Coast’s 12 casinos offer.

All of them have some pretty spectacular places to dine, and I urge you to explore and find the culinary treasure that awaits you.

Mignons is the fine-dining restaurant at the Palace Casino Resort. It is one of my favorites, and Chef Adrian Halpaus puts on quite a show. He has a classical French cooking background, and it shows in his attention to detail.

Mignons is refined, and has the feel of an old-school men’s club.

His menu is spot on, but I am particular taken by a cheese appetizer. Burrata is a fresh Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream and it is a rare find indeed. Chef Halpaus pairs it with charred heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, and a balsamic vinaigrette, and what a treat it is!

Check out Mignons, I think you are going to like it!

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

