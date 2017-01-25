Mignon’s at Palace Casino is among the best

This week I’m blogging about the dining options the Coast’s 12 casinos offer.
All of them have some pretty spectacular places to dine, and I urge you to explore and find the culinary treasure that awaits you.
Mignons is the fine-dining restaurant at the Palace Casino Resort. It is one of my favorites, and Chef Adrian Halpaus puts on quite a show. He has a classical French cooking background, and it shows in his attention to detail.
Mignons is refined, and has the feel of an old-school men’s club.
His menu is spot on, but I am particular taken by a cheese appetizer. Burrata is a fresh Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream and it is a rare find indeed. Chef Halpaus pairs it with charred heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, and a balsamic vinaigrette, and what a treat it is!
Check out Mignons, I think you are going to like it!
