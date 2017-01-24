Coast Seafood and Brew fills a missing spot on the Coast’s culinary menu

This week I’m blogging about the fabulous dining options found at the Coast’s casinos.
If you haven’t visited them, you don’t know what you are missing. World class food and service can be counted upon and many of the restaurants have ambiance you won’t believe.
Coast Seafood and Brew is the latest offering at the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort. It has the feel of an old warehouse, something you might find on cannery row, and the menu is local seafood heavy.
It is a theme that has been missing from the Coast’s restaurant scene. Everyone has some seafood, but the menu is most often heavy in burgers, sandwiches and the normal stuff we have come to expect.
Coast’s emphasis is on the seafood that just might be swimming outside the casino doors, and it is refreshing idea, but what Chef Nattalie Henderson does with oysters is stunning.
The image here is a fried oyster dish called The Mother Shucker, in homage to the Biloxi minor league baseball team, and the dish is as delicious an oyster offering as I have ever had. Crispy fried oysters, bacon and pickled red onion, along with a great barbecue sauce. Wow!
Comments