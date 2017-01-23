Coast casino cuisine is something to crow about

This week I am going to crow about the dozen casinos that grace the Gulf Coast and have spectacular places to eat.
Don’t tell me you are a foodie but haven’t been to BR Prime, Thirty-Two, Mignons, Carter Green, Stalla, Magnolia House and all the rest.
What if I told you there was a sensational restaurant, but it was a little out of the way?
Maybe you’d have to park a few blocks away and walk. You wouldn’t hesitate to go, would you? Why then do so many people turn their culinary noses up at casino dining?
At the casino steak houses, and more upscale restaurants, you will find some of the best chefs in the South, establishments that don’t blink an eye at over-nighting lobsters in from Maine, buying the best wagyu beef, French foie gras, or even house-made charcuterie.
And talk about wine cellars. Several of the casinos have award-winning cellars with hundreds of labels from which to choose and a sommelier to help you make your selection.
The image here is a Cioppino, an Italian-style seafood stew, from Thirty-Two, the IP’s fine dining establishment. Besides spectacular food, it also has a stunning view of the Coast. Hands down, one of the most romantic places on the Coast with one of the most talented chefs around, to boot.
