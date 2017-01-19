Coast Cooking

January 19, 2017 5:00 AM

Lentil soup is a delicious dish; here’s how to make it

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Lentil soup is hardly a Southern tradition, but if well-made, it is delicious, so I am including this recipe hear.

In fact, there is archeological evidence of this bean being consumed by humans for thousands of years. If a recipe has been around that long, it has got to be good, right?

Sauté onions, carrots, celery and garlic in oil, season with a bit of oregano, bay and dried basil, add a can of whole tomatoes, 2 cups dried lentils and 8 cups of chicken stock or water. Simmer until the lentils are tender. This soup is particularly good with a dark wheat or pumpernickel bread.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

