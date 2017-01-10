Brushetta is a lovely Italian favorite

I love Italian food, in all forms, and I’m blogging about that all this week.
I hold Italian-American food in high regard, but sometimes the classics are called for.
What could be more traditional than bruschetta? The Italian delight would be served as a first course, or antipasto.
Classically, it would be bread toasted on a wood fire, rubbed with a clove of garlic and garnished with olive oil and salt. That’s it!
But, what the heck. A food idea this good has lots of applications. I had a bruschetta at Stalla, the Italian place at the Beau Rivage, a while back. They were loaded with heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and thin strips of Parmesan-Reggiano.
Taking things to excess, as we Americans tend to do, why not add Prosciutto di Parma or some good salami? Almost any good melting cheese would also be good. Be sure to serve your bruschetta with a good glass of Italian wine.
Comments