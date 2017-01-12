Now that’s a good pizza — the Italian way

If you’ve had a pizza in Italy, you know the Italian version of pizza is different than the American version.
We go for gooey pies, loaded with a multitude of ingredients. The Italians like to simplify things and will put more seafood on a pizza than the average American would.
Both style pies are good, so let’s not be judgmental. There are tons of pizza places on the Mississippi Gulf Coast from which to choose.
One of my personal favorites is Sicilian II, 1670 Pass Road, Biloxi, which makes pizzas to order, taking a ball of house-made dough out of the refrigerator when you order, rolling it out the way it is supposed to be rolled, and then hand tossing it.
The recipes Sicilian II uses are four generations old and are delicious. Also, be sure to try the jalapeno cheese sticks. But, be warned, they are addictive.
