Coast Cooking

January 9, 2017 5:00 AM

Italian cooking is different from Italian-American cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

There is a difference in Italian and Italian-American cooking. There is a big difference. If you don’t know the difference, get a copy of “The Silver Spoon,” the bestselling Italian cookbook in Italy for the past 50 years.

My guess is that you will be surprised what you will find, and what you will not find. Check it out.

This week I will be blogging about Italian restaurants and Italian recipes.

Perhaps the best example of the difference between Italian cooking and Italian-American cooking is our beloved spaghetti and meatballs.

Yes, the Italians eat meatballs, and they adore all forms of pasta, but they do not eat the two together.

The pasta, along with a little sauce, would be served first, a course called primo, and the meatballs would be served next, in the course called secondo. It’s an Italian thing.

Lots of restaurants on the Coast offer meatballs, but my favorite, although it is a special and not always available, is In and Out Breakfast, 1711 Pass Road, Biloxi.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

