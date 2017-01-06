Roast your own chicken; it’s really pretty easy to do

This week, I’ve been blogging about store-bought rotisserie chicken.
If you are on a budget and don’t want to pay the few dollars extra the grocery store charges for doing the cooking for you, make your own. No rotisserie is required.
Buy a frying chicken, not that huge roasting hen. Stuff it with plenty of garlic and butter, truss it as best you can (just don’t leave the legs gaping wide), then place it in a screaming hot over for 10 minutes, reduce the heat to 300 f and cook for 45 more minutes. Carefully remove it from the oven and allow it to rest for a few minutes.
You can also use fresh herbs, if you like. A handful of basil is lovely, as is rosemary and a bay leaf or two.
