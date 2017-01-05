Try making a rice casserole with the that deboned chicken and a few other ingredients

So you bought that rotisserie chicken but still have a little of the meat leftover after you have de-boned it.
Here is an idea that might surprise you. Combine a cup of raw rice, a cup of chopped chicken and a handful of raw spinach.
Add to your rice cooker, two cups of chicken stock and turn it on. In 20 minutes, you will have a lovely rice casserole that is delicious and just about as inexpensive a meal as you can come up with.
If you want to make it a bit more Southern, add cheese. Actually, there are a lot of other ingredients you can add if the mood strikes you: onions, bell pepper, cubed sweet potato, already browned pork — anything or just about any leftover vegetable you might have.
