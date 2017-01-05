Coast Cooking

January 5, 2017 12:00 AM

Try making a rice casserole with the that deboned chicken and a few other ingredients

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

So you bought that rotisserie chicken but still have a little of the meat leftover after you have de-boned it.

Here is an idea that might surprise you. Combine a cup of raw rice, a cup of chopped chicken and a handful of raw spinach.

Add to your rice cooker, two cups of chicken stock and turn it on. In 20 minutes, you will have a lovely rice casserole that is delicious and just about as inexpensive a meal as you can come up with.

If you want to make it a bit more Southern, add cheese. Actually, there are a lot of other ingredients you can add if the mood strikes you: onions, bell pepper, cubed sweet potato, already browned pork — anything or just about any leftover vegetable you might have.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos