Coast Cooking

January 4, 2017 12:00 AM

Make a chicken salad

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week, I’m blogging about all the possibilities a store-bought rotisserie chicken presents.

One of the easiest ideas, once you have de-boned the chicken and made the stock we examined yesterday, is to turn the meat into a chicken salad.

A little mayonnaise is the first step, but from there the door opens wide. Add chopped onions, grapes, chopped pecans, celery, bell peppers or a hotter pepper if you like it spicy. You also can opt to make the salad with olive oil, if you are not a mayonnaise fan.

But my favorite option is to add curry. You can use the more authentic curry paste (see any Asian market) or the British-inspired curry powder, but be careful, a little goes a long way. If you toast the bread, using a fair amount of butter, of course, this sandwich steps up a notch or two. A little pickle relish as a garnish also is a good idea.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

