Debone that grocery store rotisserie chicken and make your own stock

A rotisserie chicken from the grocery store is a simple fix for a quick supper, but it also is a versatile idea.
To make the chicken work in other guises, it is going to have to be de-boned.
These chickens are typically cooked a bit longer than I would suggest, but it makes it easier easy to pull the meat off the bone. The process shouldn’t take more than two or three minutes.
Don’t discard the bones and other inedible bits. Those will be the basis of a great chicken stock.
Add the bones to a large stock pot, add a chopped onion or two, a roughly chopped bell pepper and some celery, if you like, season with a pinch of red pepper flakes and some Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning and then fill the pot halfway with water.
Simmer for one hour, strain and that’s all there is to it. If you want to freeze the stock, reduce it by at least half, pour into ice cube trays and freeze. When you need stock, just add a few cubes to a pot, add equal amounts of water and simmer for a few minutes.
